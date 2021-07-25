Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $24.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $84.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $115.56 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,202.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,252.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Booking by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

