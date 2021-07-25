Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,253 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up 1.6% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

WRI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

