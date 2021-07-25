Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $64.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 75.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.