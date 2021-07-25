Wing (WING) Price Hits $17.24 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.24 or 0.00050150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,920,266 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,266 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

