Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

