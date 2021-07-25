WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 64,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 152,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGGY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.