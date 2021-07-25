WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

