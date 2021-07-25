Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $177.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,454,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $177,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

