Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,750.83

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,750.83 ($49.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,845 ($50.24). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,790 ($49.52), with a volume of 71,961 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,750.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.