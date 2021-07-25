Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

YTEN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 117,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,835. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

