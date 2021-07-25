Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 59,936 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,936 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

