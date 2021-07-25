Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.64 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $34,122.68 or 0.99932955 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 billion and approximately $177.06 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,675 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

