WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

