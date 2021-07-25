Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $17.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.78 million. Xencor posted sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 133,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

