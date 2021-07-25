Xerox Holdings Co. (XRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.