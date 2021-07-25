Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $14.92. Yalla Group shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 4,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YALA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -700.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $8,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 90.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 115,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,143,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.