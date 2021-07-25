Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.22 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

YRI stock opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

