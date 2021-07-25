Yandex’s (YNDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 109,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.