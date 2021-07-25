Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $6,746.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00282294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00121193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00144933 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001880 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,388,262 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

