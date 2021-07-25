Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

