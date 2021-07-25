Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,650%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of BOOT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 266,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

