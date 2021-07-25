Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,208. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

