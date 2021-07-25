Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.92). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. 252,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

