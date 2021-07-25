Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $630.79 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

