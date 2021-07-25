Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

