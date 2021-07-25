Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.57 Million

Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $747.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,312. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

