Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

