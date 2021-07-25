Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.