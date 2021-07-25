Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

