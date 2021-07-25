Zacks: Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iQIYI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 515.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 14,004,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

