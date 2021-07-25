Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. 180,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.