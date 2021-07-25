Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $113.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

