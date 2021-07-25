Zacks: Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $60.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $60.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

