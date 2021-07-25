Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

