Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Yum China by 95,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after acquiring an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

