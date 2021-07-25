Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770,000.00 and the highest is $1.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.28 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 357,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.