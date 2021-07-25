Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.35. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.10 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.