Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.43 Million

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $66.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

