Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report $146.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $146.60 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,246. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

