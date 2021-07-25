Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $2.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 million. Curis posted sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 1,261,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

