Zacks: Brokerages Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

ECHO opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $752.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

