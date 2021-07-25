Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

