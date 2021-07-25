Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). The Marcus reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Marcus stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

