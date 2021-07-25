Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKR. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 349.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

