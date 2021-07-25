Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Sell

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

