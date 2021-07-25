Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

VC stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Visteon by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

