Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $34.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

