Zacks Investment Research Lowers SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciPlay (SCPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.