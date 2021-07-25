Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to “Buy”

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. DCC has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

