Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

