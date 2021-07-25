Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $804.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

